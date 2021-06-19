Korea Investment CORP Lowers Stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 533,970 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 63,300 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $40,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in CVS Health by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 4,538 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in CVS Health by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 362,034 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Quantitative Value Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $377,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter worth $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $82.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.59. The company has a market cap of $108.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.63. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.82.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 73,433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $5,470,024.17. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 74,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,519,485.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $20,225,674.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 794,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,386,137.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 744,796 shares of company stock worth $58,526,894 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

