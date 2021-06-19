Korea Investment CORP Purchases 120,500 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Korea Investment CORP raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 26.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,500 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.10% of Synchrony Financial worth $23,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 1,564.0% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Synchrony Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Synchrony Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.08.

SYF stock opened at $46.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $45.53. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $21.04 and a one year high of $50.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 18.81%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 2,205 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $92,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,138.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides a range of specialized financing programs and consumer banking products to digital, retail, home, auto, travel, health, and pet industries. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, general purpose co-branded credit cards, and small and medium-sized business credit products; and promotional financing for consumer purchases, such as private label credit cards, dual cards, and installment loans.

