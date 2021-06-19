Korea Investment CORP Raises Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 458,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,300 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.05% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $36,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the first quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 61,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,887,000 after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 37.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 522,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,186,000 after buying an additional 143,341 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 125,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,772,000 after purchasing an additional 11,296 shares during the period. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.42.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $650,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,641.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,929.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $81.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

