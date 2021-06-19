Korea Investment CORP Reduces Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 50.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 639,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 644,291 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $35,349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 92.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

USB opened at $54.74 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $34.01 and a one year high of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.27. The company has a market cap of $81.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.16.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.53 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 24.16%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.90%.

In other news, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 19,149 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $1,131,897.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,374 shares in the company, valued at $8,179,287.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gunjan Kedia sold 20,000 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total value of $1,138,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,812,910.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 312,153 shares of company stock worth $18,005,134 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.04.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments. The company offers depository services, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and time certificate contracts; lending services, such as traditional credit products; and credit card services, lease financing and import/export trade, asset-backed lending, agricultural finance, and other products.

