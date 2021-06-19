Korea Investment CORP Sells 109,500 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 26.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 109,500 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Prologis were worth $32,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth $57,000. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its stake in Prologis by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 8,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Prologis by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 784,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,167,000 after purchasing an additional 60,001 shares in the last quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Prologis by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 74,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,401,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Prologis from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.08.

NYSE:PLD opened at $119.57 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.93 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $88.45 billion, a PE ratio of 66.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $117.14.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 29.47% and a return on equity of 3.73%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $992.53 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 66.32%.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

