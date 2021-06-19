Korea Investment CORP Sells 124,441 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 55.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,541 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 124,441 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.07% of Biogen worth $28,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIIB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Biogen from $343.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.93.

Shares of Biogen stock opened at $388.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $58.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.44. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $297.32.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The company’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.14 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total value of $98,701.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

