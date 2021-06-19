Korea Investment CORP Sells 21,500 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 458,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 21,500 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.05% of Walgreens Boots Alliance worth $25,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WBA. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 93.3% during the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 2,194,503 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $120,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,285 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Value Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $375,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 401,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $22,031,000 after purchasing an additional 77,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 23,568 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. 55.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on WBA. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.53.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $50.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.86. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $57.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a PE ratio of -73.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.47.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 0.45% and a positive return on equity of 18.32%. The company had revenue of $32.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

