Korea Investment CORP Sells 29,600 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 329,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,600 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $30,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Public Investment Fund bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $1,389,418,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter valued at $806,508,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 117.2% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,417,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,998,000 after buying an additional 2,923,884 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,996,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,137,000 after buying an additional 2,328,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Activision Blizzard by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,226,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,541,000 after buying an additional 1,734,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ATVI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark increased their price target on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.64.

ATVI opened at $91.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.78. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.19 and a 1 year high of $104.53. The firm has a market cap of $71.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $187,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120 in the last 90 days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

