Korea Investment CORP Sells 41,400 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 176,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 41,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.06% of Illinois Tool Works worth $39,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 12,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $219.56 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $166.42 and a one year high of $242.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.50, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $230.85.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ITW. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.73.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

