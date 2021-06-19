Korea Investment CORP Sells 4,634 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,634 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.06% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $29,886,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvey Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,231,000. Fagan Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 7,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. Jacobs & Co. CA boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA now owns 12,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,694,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Oak Associates Ltd. OH boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 3,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

REGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $656.11.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total value of $52,476.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 11.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $537.92 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $504.14. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $664.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.12.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.78 by $2.11. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 35.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Read More: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.