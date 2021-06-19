Korea Investment CORP Sells 52,424 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 676,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 52,424 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.08% of American International Group worth $31,281,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in American International Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 183,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,485,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in American International Group during the first quarter valued at $173,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,505,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $576,072,000 after acquiring an additional 225,366 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 84.2% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 12,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 44,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American International Group from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American International Group from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.67.

In related news, EVP Kevin T. Hogan sold 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.28, for a total value of $2,143,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,652,705.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Douglas A. Dachille sold 19,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,049,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,704,073.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American International Group stock opened at $46.85 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.57 and a twelve month high of $54.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.10. The company has a market cap of $40.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.08. American International Group had a negative net margin of 8.73% and a positive return on equity of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.79%.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

