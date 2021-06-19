Korea Investment CORP Sells 83,118 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,167,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 83,118 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.10% of The Williams Companies worth $27,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,838,648 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $516,119,000 after purchasing an additional 463,687 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,740,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,647,000 after purchasing an additional 922,760 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,896,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $329,209,000 after buying an additional 483,288 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,593,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,356,000 after buying an additional 787,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $182,871,000. 82.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

Shares of WMB opened at $26.06 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.68. The company has a market cap of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.04 and a 1-year high of $28.35.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.43) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

WMB has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.83.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB).

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.