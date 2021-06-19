Korea Investment CORP Takes Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Korea Investment CORP purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 93,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,196,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Powell Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

IVV opened at $416.77 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $418.97. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $300.11 and a 1 year high of $425.94.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.