Korea Investment CORP Trims Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 77.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,763 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 561,542 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $23,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 16.6% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 114,017 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,017,000 after buying an additional 16,272 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 127.6% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 437 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 791,518 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $111,295,000 after purchasing an additional 49,625 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Glenview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FIS. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Truist downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $170.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.59.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $143.82 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.17 and a fifty-two week high of $156.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $89.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.46, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.85.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.05. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 7.01% and a negative net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total value of $2,580,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $4,111,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

