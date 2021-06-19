KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$10.48. KP Tissue shares last traded at C$10.48, with a volume of 23,276 shares changing hands.

KPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on KP Tissue to C$11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on KP Tissue from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on KP Tissue from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.42.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$102.55 million and a PE ratio of -41.75.

KP Tissue (TSE:KPT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$310.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$353.30 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that KP Tissue Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. KP Tissue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -286.85%.

About KP Tissue (TSE:KPT)

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

