Krios (GIG) Market Capitalization Tops $1.47 Million

Krios (CURRENCY:GIG) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 19th. During the last seven days, Krios has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Krios has a total market capitalization of $1.47 million and approximately $62.00 worth of Krios was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Krios coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000697 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00008732 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $647.91 or 0.01801060 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00016888 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 33.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Krios

GIG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Krios’ total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,994,072 coins. The official website for Krios is www.krios.io . Krios’ official Twitter account is @krios_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gigacoin is a social currency designed to be used for trading Digital Items and 'In-Game Transactions'.GigaCoin achieves this by integrating a digital currency platform seamlessly in Various Games from RPG-based Games to Gambling and Sports Games, A Dedicated Digital MarketPlace, and Integration with all major social networks to make the process of sending and receiving money easy and fun for everyone. “

Krios Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Krios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Krios should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Krios using one of the exchanges listed above.

