KuCoin Token Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $11.01 Million (KCS)

KuCoin Token (CURRENCY:KCS) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. KuCoin Token has a total market capitalization of $644.74 million and $11.01 million worth of KuCoin Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, KuCoin Token has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One KuCoin Token coin can currently be bought for about $8.05 or 0.00022544 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00057476 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00024536 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003825 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002807 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $257.12 or 0.00720296 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.44 or 0.00043244 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00083026 BTC.

KuCoin Token Profile

KuCoin Token (CRYPTO:KCS) is a coin. Its launch date was September 15th, 2017. KuCoin Token’s total supply is 170,118,638 coins and its circulating supply is 80,118,638 coins. KuCoin Token’s official Twitter account is @kucoincom

According to CryptoCompare, “KCS is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issued by the Kucoin Cryptocurrency Exchange. The token holders benefit from bonuses (50% of the total trading fees charged by the platform), trading fee discounts, and other special services. KCS smart contract was upgraded with the support of KuCoin. KuCoin also supported the KCS team in rebranding by renaming “KuCoin Shares” to “KuCoin Token”. The brand logo was also be renewed, though the token ticker remained unchanged as “KCS”. KuCoin and the KCS Team will soon announce the strategic plans for the next 2-3 years. “

Buying and Selling KuCoin Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KuCoin Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KuCoin Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy KuCoin Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

