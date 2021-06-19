Kush Finance (KSEED) Achieves Market Capitalization of $148,749.74

Kush Finance (CURRENCY:KSEED) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. During the last seven days, Kush Finance has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar. Kush Finance has a market cap of $148,749.74 and approximately $174.00 worth of Kush Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Kush Finance coin can now be bought for $0.52 or 0.00001471 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Kush Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002825 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.17 or 0.00056877 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.51 or 0.00136828 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.61 or 0.00179410 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,534.24 or 1.00226129 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Kush Finance Profile

Kush Finance’s total supply is 420,000 coins and its circulating supply is 285,186 coins. Kush Finance’s official Twitter account is @KushFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kush Finance’s official website is kush.finance

Buying and Selling Kush Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kush Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kush Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kush Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kush Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kush Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.