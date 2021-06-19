Kwikswap Protocol Price Tops $0.15 (KWIK)

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 19th. Kwikswap Protocol has a market cap of $1.07 million and approximately $39,813.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000410 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kwikswap Protocol has traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Kwikswap Protocol alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00008147 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000064 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0995 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol Profile

Kwikswap Protocol (CRYPTO:KWIK) uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,296,737 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Buying and Selling Kwikswap Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kwikswap Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kwikswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Kwikswap Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kwikswap Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.