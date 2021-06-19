L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Holdings Decreased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,601 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of L3Harris Technologies worth $51,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 258.3% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $555,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,565.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 64,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.14, for a total value of $14,165,867.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 69,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,271,647.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 222,111 shares of company stock valued at $48,675,260. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LHX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.23.

Shares of L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $218.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.98, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.87. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.09 and a 52 week high of $224.60. The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 7.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

