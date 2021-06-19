LABS Group Price Tops $0.0092 on Top Exchanges (LABS)

LABS Group (CURRENCY:LABS) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 19th. One LABS Group coin can now be bought for $0.0092 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LABS Group has a total market cap of $6.98 million and $287,556.00 worth of LABS Group was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, LABS Group has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.21 or 0.00057080 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.79 or 0.00137789 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.03 or 0.00180827 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,317.20 or 0.99740853 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002872 BTC.

LABS Group Coin Profile

LABS Group’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 756,966,670 coins. The Reddit community for LABS Group is https://reddit.com/r/LabsGroupio . LABS Group’s official Twitter account is @labsgroupio

Buying and Selling LABS Group

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LABS Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LABS Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LABS Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

