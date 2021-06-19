Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Stock Position Lowered by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,546,572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 73,017 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.08% of Lam Research worth $920,582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth $568,000. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 224.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 214,481 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $101,293,000 after purchasing an additional 148,429 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 89,033 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,048,000 after purchasing an additional 26,677 shares during the period. 82.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $634.23, for a total transaction of $3,171,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $646.92, for a total value of $323,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,965 shares of company stock valued at $9,519,206. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $27.12 on Friday, reaching $612.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,113,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,566,319. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $627.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Lam Research Co. has a 1 year low of $292.28 and a 1 year high of $673.80. The company has a market capitalization of $87.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.56 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 65.20% and a net margin of 26.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.98 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LRCX shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Lam Research from $590.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Lam Research from $660.00 to $750.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Lam Research from $575.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Lam Research from $740.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Lam Research from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $675.95.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

