Landbox Market Cap Achieves $1.95 Million (LAND)

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 32.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. Over the last week, Landbox has traded down 23.4% against the US dollar. Landbox has a total market cap of $1.95 million and approximately $356,989.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Landbox coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0255 or 0.00000072 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.74 or 0.00058276 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.19 or 0.00141049 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.62 or 0.00184390 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000198 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $308.84 or 0.00867888 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,488.08 or 0.99727231 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

