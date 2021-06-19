Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 15.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,423 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 79,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 93,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Stephen Douglass sold 2,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $130,837.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,116,592.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.33, for a total value of $443,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 160,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,115,541.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,182 shares of company stock worth $4,643,262. 1.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $50.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $58.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.96.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $115.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.12 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 13.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

