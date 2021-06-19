Lead Wallet Price Hits $0.0030 on Top Exchanges (LEAD)

Lead Wallet (CURRENCY:LEAD) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. In the last week, Lead Wallet has traded down 39.9% against the U.S. dollar. Lead Wallet has a market cap of $1.51 million and $173,537.00 worth of Lead Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lead Wallet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lead Wallet Profile

Lead Wallet’s total supply is 964,310,846 coins and its circulating supply is 505,310,846 coins. Lead Wallet’s official Twitter account is @leadwallet . The official message board for Lead Wallet is medium.com/lead-blog . Lead Wallet’s official website is leadwallet.io

Buying and Selling Lead Wallet

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lead Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lead Wallet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lead Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

