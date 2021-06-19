Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $19.74

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.74 and traded as low as $18.78. Legal & General Group shares last traded at $18.88, with a volume of 15,118 shares traded.

LGGNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legal & General Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Legal & General Group in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

The company has a market cap of $22.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 6.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.74.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $1.9764 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a yield of 9.69%. Legal & General Group’s payout ratio is presently 129.10%.

About Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY)

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

