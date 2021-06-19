Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Stake Cut by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) by 59.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 123,711 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.06% of Leidos worth $8,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Leidos by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 513,121 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $53,941,000 after acquiring an additional 38,339 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 209,686 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $20,188,000 after buying an additional 12,812 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Leidos by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 69,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,285,000 after buying an additional 14,055 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Leidos by 19.3% in the first quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 12,787 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its position in Leidos by 25.9% during the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Leidos alerts:

In related news, Director Gary Stephen May sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total value of $51,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,872.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Miriam E. John sold 8,340 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total transaction of $884,874.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,205,076.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Leidos stock opened at $103.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.90. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.15 and a 1 year high of $113.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $102.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.33%.

LDOS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Leidos from $137.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Leidos in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Leidos from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.38.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.