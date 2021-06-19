Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Stake Raised by Westpac Banking Corp

Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 106.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,771 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,560 shares during the quarter. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Lennar were worth $7,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ethic Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at $312,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Lennar by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,308,000 after buying an additional 58,400 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Lennar by 66.7% in the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 10,779 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 4,314 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter worth approximately $263,000. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Lennar in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Lennar from $121.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lennar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.37.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,108,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 245,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,036 shares of company stock valued at $3,038,131. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LEN stock opened at $98.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.54. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $57.13 and a 52 week high of $110.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 11.96.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.59. Lennar had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 11.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

