Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) Expected to Post Earnings of $4.24 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $4.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seventeen analysts have issued estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.90 to $4.59. Lennox International posted earnings of $2.97 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full year earnings of $12.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.95 to $12.80. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $13.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.47 to $14.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The construction company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.98. Lennox International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 343.80%. The business had revenue of $930.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LII shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $286.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lennox International from $258.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Vertical Research lowered shares of Lennox International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Lennox International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.50.

In related news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.96, for a total transaction of $130,951.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,053.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Douglas L. Young sold 8,704 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.97, for a total value of $2,915,578.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 62,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,044,155.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,690 shares of company stock valued at $9,633,170. 3.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lennox International during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in Lennox International in the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Lennox International by 16.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 303 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LII opened at $321.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $339.41. The company has a market cap of $12.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 0.85. Lennox International has a one year low of $218.38 and a one year high of $356.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Lennox International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Lennox International’s payout ratio is currently 30.99%.

Lennox International

Lennox International Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of products for the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration.

