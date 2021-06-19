LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $150.67.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LGIH. KeyCorp assumed coverage on LGI Homes in a report on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $153.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $168.52. The company has a current ratio of 9.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 1.57. LGI Homes has a twelve month low of $80.40 and a twelve month high of $188.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $705.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $543.93 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that LGI Homes will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total value of $65,496.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,828,397.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total value of $502,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,548,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the first quarter worth approximately $105,175,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,849,000 after buying an additional 298,680 shares during the period. Ampfield Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 1st quarter valued at $42,678,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter valued at $25,862,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 9,032.5% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 208,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,190,000 after acquiring an additional 206,484 shares during the last quarter. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

