Lido DAO Token Hits Market Cap of $47.02 Million (LDO)

Lido DAO Token (CURRENCY:LDO) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One Lido DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for $1.92 or 0.00005362 BTC on major exchanges. Lido DAO Token has a total market cap of $47.02 million and $1.34 million worth of Lido DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Lido DAO Token has traded down 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00057091 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.16 or 0.00137543 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.32 or 0.00179972 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,576.13 or 0.99541742 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Lido DAO Token was first traded on December 17th, 2020. Lido DAO Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,539,273 coins. Lido DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for ETH 2.0 backed by industry-leading staking providers. Lido lets users stake their ETH – without locking assets or maintaining infrastructure – whilst participating in on-chain activities, e.g. lending.Lido's goal is to solve the problems associated with initial ETH 2.0 staking – illiquidity, immovability and accessibility – making staked ETH liquid and allowing for participation with any amount of ETH to improve the security of the Ethereum network. “

