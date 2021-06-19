Lightning Bitcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $326,830.00 (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $2.25 or 0.00006326 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $8.68 million and approximately $326,830.00 worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io . The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

