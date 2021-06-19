LikeCoin (LIKE) Reaches Market Capitalization of $19.10 Million

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 19th. LikeCoin has a market cap of $19.10 million and $36,725.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LikeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000052 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, LikeCoin has traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00057852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00024922 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003816 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002797 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $258.51 or 0.00721808 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00043373 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.78 or 0.00083158 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin is a coin. Its genesis date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,040,503,236 coins and its circulating supply is 1,033,084,130 coins. The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . LikeCoin’s official website is like.co

According to CryptoCompare, “LikeCoin is a social-media-oriented cryptocurrency based on the ERC20 algorithm. LIKE is used as a medium for reward content providers by receiving “likes” or direct payments from readers and audiences. LikeCoin decentralized token main role is to promote a movement to redistribute the income generated by content creation. “

LikeCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LikeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LikeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

