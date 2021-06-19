Linamar (TSE:LNR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$77.22. Linamar shares last traded at C$76.15, with a volume of 257,823 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LNR shares. CIBC increased their price target on Linamar from C$83.00 to C$92.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on Linamar from C$84.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Linamar from C$100.00 to C$98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Linamar from C$95.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.27, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of C$4.98 billion and a PE ratio of 14.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$76.55.

Linamar (TSE:LNR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$2.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.78 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Linamar Co. will post 8.2499994 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a positive change from Linamar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Linamar’s dividend payout ratio is 7.39%.

In other Linamar news, Director Mark Stoddart sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$72.15, for a total value of C$505,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$321,644.70. Also, Senior Officer Roxanne Phyllis Rose sold 1,734 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.55, for a total value of C$134,471.70. Insiders sold a total of 15,734 shares of company stock valued at $1,171,522 in the last quarter.

Linamar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

