Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Sold by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP cut its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 485,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,935 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.26% of Lincoln National worth $30,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 35.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in Lincoln National in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 76.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LNC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lincoln National from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group started coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lincoln National presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.50.

Lincoln National stock opened at $59.43 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $71.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.26.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.75%.

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

