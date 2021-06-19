Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Defender Capital LLC. increased its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 4.5% in the first quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 4,950,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,618,000 after purchasing an additional 214,730 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 100.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 36,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lineage Cell Therapeutics by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,600,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,817,000 after purchasing an additional 9,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX opened at $2.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69. The stock has a market cap of $437.78 million, a PE ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.89. Lineage Cell Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $3.13.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics (NYSEAMERICAN:LCTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $0.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 million. Lineage Cell Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 802.47% and a negative return on equity of 19.52%. On average, analysts forecast that Lineage Cell Therapeutics will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Lineage Cell Therapeutics Company Profile

Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of degenerative diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidates include OpRegen, a retinal pigment epithelium cell replacement therapy, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of the dry age-related macular degeneration; OPC1, an oligodendrocyte progenitor cell therapy that is in Phase I/IIa multicenter clinical trial for the treatment of acute spinal cord injuries; and VAC2, an allogeneic cancer immunotherapy of antigen-presenting dendritic cells, which is in Phase I clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer.

