LINKA Reaches Market Cap of $2.39 Million (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 19th. One LINKA coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LINKA has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. LINKA has a market capitalization of $2.39 million and approximately $670,029.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00059547 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00025077 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003891 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $265.76 or 0.00738031 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00043264 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.15 or 0.00083716 BTC.

About LINKA

LINKA is a coin. Its genesis date was August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

Buying and Selling LINKA

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

