LiquidApps (DAPP) Price Reaches $0.0166 on Major Exchanges

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 19th. Over the last week, LiquidApps has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar. One LiquidApps coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0166 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $11.80 million and $10,220.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get LiquidApps alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000396 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001438 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 32.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.88 or 0.00094663 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

LiquidApps Coin Profile

LiquidApps (CRYPTO:DAPP) is a coin. LiquidApps’ total supply is 1,056,939,327 coins and its circulating supply is 709,902,294 coins. LiquidApps’ official Twitter account is @LiquidAppsIO . LiquidApps’ official website is www.liquidapps.io . The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LiquidApps is a technology company focused on optimizing decentralized development. It has empowered developers and companies with a suite of powerful services running on the first of LiquidApps’ inventions, the DAPP Network, which allows teams to accelerate their development milestones and deliver working products that solve real user problems. “

LiquidApps Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LiquidApps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiquidApps and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.