Liquity Price Hits $6.20 (LQTY)

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. One Liquity coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.20 or 0.00017350 BTC on exchanges. Liquity has a market cap of $36.35 million and $33,326.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Liquity has traded down 35.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.64 or 0.00057722 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.82 or 0.00139360 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.62 or 0.00183543 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000206 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,881.94 or 1.00370717 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,859,697 coins. Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Liquity

