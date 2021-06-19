Liquity USD (LUSD) Trading 0.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 19th. During the last seven days, Liquity USD has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar. Liquity USD has a market cap of $728.56 million and $88,271.00 worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Liquity USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00002844 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Liquity USD Coin Profile

Liquity USD (LUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Liquity USD Coin Trading

