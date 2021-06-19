Lisk (LSK) Price Down 7.3% Over Last 7 Days

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lisk has a market capitalization of $337.75 million and $15.15 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can now be bought for about $2.63 or 0.00007327 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Lisk alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.45 or 0.00045793 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003139 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00021995 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004278 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

Lisk Coin Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,283,534 coins and its circulating supply is 128,353,266 coins. Lisk’s official message board is blog.lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lisk is lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Buying and Selling Lisk

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lisk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lisk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.