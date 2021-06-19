Litecoin Cash (LCC) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $3,673.00

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0124 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a market cap of $9.03 million and approximately $3,673.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $330.49 or 0.00928246 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,543.98 or 0.99830917 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Litecoin Cash Coin Profile

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 728,249,075 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Litecoin Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

