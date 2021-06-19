Litecoin Price Tops $157.88 on Top Exchanges (LTC)

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Litecoin coin can now be bought for $157.88 or 0.00438448 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin has a total market cap of $10.54 billion and $1.93 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Litecoin has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Litecoin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000811 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007217 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00011400 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000215 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003942 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000402 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000354 BTC.

Litecoin Coin Profile

Litecoin (LTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,752,415 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Changelly or Gemini.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.