LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Acquired by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 58.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 54,900 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $6,282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LKQ in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in LKQ in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LKQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 268.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 855 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LKQ in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 92.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LKQ shares. Barrington Research increased their target price on LKQ from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist lifted their target price on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of LKQ from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, LKQ presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of LKQ stock opened at $46.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.83. LKQ Co. has a twelve month low of $24.35 and a twelve month high of $51.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.18. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.67.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 16.06%. On average, analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robert M. Hanser sold 1,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $67,387.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,268.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

