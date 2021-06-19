Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,598,091 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,887 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.93% of Lockheed Martin worth $959,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,141,309 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,526,520,000 after purchasing an additional 73,845 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,232,196,000 after purchasing an additional 360,344 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757,161 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $623,757,000 after purchasing an additional 269,127 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 219.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,093,517 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 875,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,632,000 after purchasing an additional 10,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LMT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $414.75.

Shares of LMT traded down $3.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $379.19. The stock had a trading volume of 2,416,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,671,603. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $385.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lockheed Martin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $319.81 and a fifty-two week high of $402.38.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

