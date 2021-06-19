Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 6,964 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $41,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 219.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,592,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $565,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,517 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 754.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 516,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $183,489,000 after acquiring an additional 456,400 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $156,453,000. Yacktman Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,664,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,471,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,232,196,000 after acquiring an additional 360,344 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

LMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $414.75.

In related news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total value of $1,300,451.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total transaction of $2,075,039.04. Insiders sold a total of 18,494 shares of company stock valued at $7,005,254 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $379.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $105.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $319.81 and a one year high of $402.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $385.81.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. Lockheed Martin’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

