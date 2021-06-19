LockTrip Price Hits $10.11 on Top Exchanges (LOC)

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. LockTrip has a total market cap of $151.15 million and approximately $90,420.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, LockTrip has traded up 14.7% against the dollar. One LockTrip coin can now be bought for about $10.11 or 0.00028332 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001901 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0959 or 0.00000163 BTC.

0x_nodes (BIOS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00012012 BTC.

LockTrip Profile

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 coins and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 coins. The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for LockTrip is medium.com/@LockChainCo . LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for LockTrip is locktrip.com

According to CryptoCompare, “LockTrip is an Ethereum-based hotel booking and vacation rental marketplace. LOC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on LockTrip's marketplace. “

LockTrip Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

