Lookers (LON:LOOK) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lookers plc (LON:LOOK)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 68.60 ($0.90). Lookers shares last traded at GBX 65.50 ($0.86), with a volume of 276,337 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LOOK shares. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on shares of Lookers in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Liberum Capital boosted their target price on Lookers from GBX 45 ($0.59) to GBX 90 ($1.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

Get Lookers alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 213.50, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 64.72. The firm has a market cap of £255.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37.

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 148 franchised dealerships representing 31 manufacturers from 102 locations.

Further Reading: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Lookers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lookers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.