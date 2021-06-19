Lua Swap (LUA) Price Tops $0.0626 on Exchanges

Lua Swap (CURRENCY:LUA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 19th. Lua Swap has a total market capitalization of $5.20 million and $32,385.00 worth of Lua Swap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Lua Swap has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. One Lua Swap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0626 or 0.00000158 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00057882 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00024914 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003819 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $261.28 or 0.00726473 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00043432 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00083255 BTC.

Lua Swap Coin Profile

Lua Swap (CRYPTO:LUA) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2020. Lua Swap’s total supply is 210,695,158 coins and its circulating supply is 83,119,046 coins. Lua Swap’s official Twitter account is @LuaSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “LuaSwap.org is a multi-chain liquidity protocol for emerging token projects with no seed investment, founder’s fees, or pre-mining. “

Buying and Selling Lua Swap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lua Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lua Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lua Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

