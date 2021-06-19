Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $384.01 Million

Analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) will report $384.01 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Lumentum’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $389.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $379.10 million. Lumentum posted sales of $368.10 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lumentum will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Lumentum.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40. The firm had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.60%. Lumentum’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lumentum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (down previously from $118.00) on shares of Lumentum in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Lumentum from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Lumentum from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lumentum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.65.

NASDAQ:LITE opened at $80.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.45. Lumentum has a 52 week low of $65.67 and a 52 week high of $112.08. The company has a market cap of $6.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 0.95.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $534,682.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,438,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Lumentum by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,951,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,603,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,975 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lumentum by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,414,011 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,050,000 after purchasing an additional 446,222 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its stake in Lumentum by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,373,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,476,000 after purchasing an additional 633,577 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lumentum by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 998,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,256,000 after purchasing an additional 66,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lumentum by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 839,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,631,000 after purchasing an additional 173,209 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lumentum Company Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

